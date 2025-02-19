Haryana: Seven including 5 teachers injured in pickup van, dumper truck collision in Ambala

Ambala, Feb 19 (PTI) Seven people, including five teachers, were injured when a private school pickup van collided with a dumper truck on Saha-Shahzadpur Highway on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Kadasan village in Ambala City when the dumper hit the pickup van because of which it went out of control and overturned, officials said.

Police said a passerby took the injured -- a child, five female teachers and the pickup driver -- to the Cantonment Civil Hospital, police added.

According to police, the dumper truck driver fled from the spot but he was arrested later.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.