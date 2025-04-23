Haryana sex ratio at 911; village-wise data compiled to focus on areas with low numbers

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana has a sex ratio of 911, an official said on Wednesday citing data from Civil Registration System (CRS) portal updated till April 22.

The state has been historically plagued by a skewed sex ratio but has shown improvements in the past few years.

The state's Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr Kuldeep Singh said data on village-wise sex ratio from 2019 to March 2025 has been compiled and special focus will be given on areas with low ratios.

At a State Task Force (STF) meeting, its convener Dr Virender Yadav said, "The sex ratio of the state up to April 22, 2025, is 911 as per the Civil Registration System (CRS) portal".

As part of a crackdown on female foeticide, he informed the meeting that the licence of an ayurvedic doctor in Sonipat district has been cancelled for violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Out of 1,500 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centres in the state, 379 have been closed and the registrations of 16 have been suspended in the past one month, Yadav said.

Districts have been allocated to all the officers of the State Drug Controller Office posted at the state headquarters and they will do field visits to prevent unauthorized/illegal sale of MTP kits, he said, adding civil surgeons will monitor the sale of such kits in their districts.

Special 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' camps will be organised on April 25 by senior medical officers in charge of community health centres of villages with a sex ratio of less than 700. PTI SUN NSD NSD