Haryana: Shiv Sena leader claims he received threat call from Bishnoi gang

Gurugram, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena's Haryana in-charge Vikram Singh has filed an online complaint with cyber police that he received a threatening call from a person who claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He claims that the caller, who identified himself as Rohit Godara, demanded a share in his business, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter.

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Singh, he received a WhatsApp call from a UK number on November 11 at around 3 pm in which the caller said that he was a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him for a share in his business.

"They gave one day's time and threatened that if I don't give a share in my business, they will kill me," Yadav said in his complaint.

When contacted, Singh said that if anything untoward happens to his family or him, the BJP government will be responsible for it. PTI CORR RT