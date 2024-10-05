Haryana sidelights: MP rides horse to polling booth, groom delays wedding to cast vote

Chandigarh: An MP rode a horse to a polling station, a groom delayed his wedding to cast his vote, a 60-year-old differently-abled woman turned up at a polling booth before anybody else, and Olympians proudly flaunted their inked fingers.

These and several other instances caught people's attention as Haryana voted in the assembly election on Saturday to elect a new government. The enthusiasm among voters across all the 90 seats was palpable, captured in a small sample of following sidelights.

BJP leader and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal arrived at a polling station in Kurukshetra on a horse to cast his vote.

"Riding a horse is considered auspicious... People ride horses while going to attend weddings. That is why I came on a horse for his auspicious work," the industrialist-politician told reporters after casting his vote.

Jindal is an avid polo player and he rode a brown horse to the polling booth. "I exercised my democratic right and voted so that our democracy becomes stronger. I urge all of you to go, vote and make the right choice." On his mother Savitri Jindal contesting the polls as an Independent from Hisar, Jindal told reporters people made her contest the elections and they were quite enthusiastic about her candidature.

"It is going to be a one-sided contest which Mata Savitri Jindal will win by a big margin," he claimed.

** In Jhajjar, sixty-year-old Kamalesh, a differently-abled woman, was the first voter at booth number 79. She came assisted by her relatives.

"I have come here to cast my vote. It is very important. I appeal to youngsters to come out quickly and cast their vote," Kamalesh told PTI Videos.

** Multiple Olympians, including the double shooting medal winner Manu Bhaker, cast their votes in their constituencies.

Bhaker cast the ballot in Jhajjar district's Goria village with her parents. Bhaker also appealed to the people, especially the younger ones, to come out and exercise their democratic right.

"As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters," Bhaker tweeted.

Among other Olympians who cast their votes are wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia -- both of whom are now in the Congress, and Babita Phogat, who is in the BJP.

They called upon voters to come out in large numbers.

** Sunil Kumar became the centre of attraction at a polling booth in Kurukshetra as he reached there to cast his vote in his wedding attire.

The groom from Kurukshetra district in Haryana exercised his franchise before tying the knot.

"I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote," Kumar said after voting at the polling booth in the Ladwa assembly seat. "I am going to get married after casting my vote." He said though he got late for the wedding, voting was more important.

Kumar's mother appealed to the people of Haryana to come out of their houses and vote in large numbers.

** Several prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Savitri Jindal (Independent), Aditya Surjewala (Congress), offered prayers at temples before casting their votes.

"The mood of the people of Haryana is clear, the BJP is going to form a government for the third time with a big mandate," Saini told reporters after offering prayers at a Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara at Mirza in Ambala district's Naraingarh.