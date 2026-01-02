Haryana SIT arrests Punjab man for links to Pak espionage, terror funding network

Gurugram, Jan 2 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team of Haryana Police has arrested a man from Punjab's Sangrur in a case of Pakistani espionage and terror funding in the Mewat region, an official said on Friday.
During interrogation, the accused, Sandeep alias Sunny, 22, revealed that he made a transaction of Rs 50,000 with the kingpin of the terror-funding network, Rizwan, allegedly linked to a foreign drug network, police said.
With the arrest of Sandeep on Monday, a total of eight people have been apprehended in the case, police said.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Lohan, head of the SIT, on Friday said that Sunny was in direct contact with foreign drug dealers and had close ties with the prime accused Rizwan, who was arrested in November last year.
Police discovered a transfer of Rs 50,000 from Rizwan's bank account to Sunny, he said.
According to the police, Sunny's entire family is involved in the drug trade. His brother faces two cases in Punjab, while three NDPS Act cases are registered against Sunny. His mother also has six NDPS Act cases registered against her.
The network is allegedly having foreign connections and is transacting drug proceeds through hawala.
The prime accused, Rizwan, was arrested on November 26 last year for allegedly spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, a senior investigating officer had said.
Rizwan, an advocate by profession, allegedly conducted a transaction of over Rs 45 lakhs with hawala traders involved in terrorist funding, the officer had said.
The terror funding network is believed to have links to Punjab's Pathankot, with handlers working to launder funds received through hawala in various cities of the state, according to police sources.
To bolster the terrorist network in Punjab, they have allegedly transferred over Rs 1 crore within a short timeframe, the sources said.
"A thorough investigation is underway into this case registered at the Tauru Sadar police station, which is expected to expose the entire network of Pakistani links and drug-terror funding," the DSP said.
"New links are constantly being added to the investigation, and the police are actively pursuing further investigations. More arrests are likely in the case", he said.
Following Rizwan's arrest, the police apprehended Ajay Arora, Sandeep Singh, Amandeep and Jaskaran, all residents of Punjab, in December last year.
In May, police arrested Mohammad Tarif, a resident of Kangarka village in the Tauru area, for allegedly sharing sensitive military information with Pakistani handlers and supplying Indian SIM cards to agents at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
Arman, a resident of Rajaka village, was also arrested in May for alleged spying.