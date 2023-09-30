Haryana: Smugglers flee leaving behind cattle after long chase, case registered

Gurugram, Sep 30 (PTI) A case has been filed against a few people in Sohna area on the charge of bovine smuggling and animal cruelty following a failed attempt to transport cattle illegally, police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR filed based on a complaint by a police official, the cattle smugglers were chased by some members of a cow protection group for around four kilometres on the Damdama-Abhaypur road on Friday night.

In an attempt to flee, the accused threw stones and pushed off four cows from the vehicle which was still being driven despite its two tyres being punctured. Seeing themselves surrounded near the Dohla turn, the accused left the vehicle with a cow and fled, the FIR stated.

A police team reached the spot and rescued all five cattle. Four cows were taken to a veterinary hospital while another was sent to a cow shelter, a police official said.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under Haryana’s cow protection law and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"Two suspects have been identified and we are conducting raids to nab the accused," a police officer said. PTI COR NSD NSD