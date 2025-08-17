Haryana: Som river in spate after heavy rains

Yamunanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Som river in Haryana was in spate on Sunday following heavy rain in Yamunanagar and many parts of the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh during the past few days.

As the Som river is in full spate, the danger of flood has started looming in many villages, including Paniwala village after breach in a river embankment on Sunday.

The river water was seen flowing over the bridge at Dhanaura village. The bridge connects Haryana's Ranjitpur with Himachal.

Meanwhile, many places in Haryana on Sunday were lashed by rains including Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Ambala.