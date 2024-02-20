Haryana Speaker admits no-confidence motion against Khattar govt, fixes Feb 22 for debate

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday admitted a no-confidence motion moved by main opposition Congress against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

The Speaker fixed the time of debate for Thursday.

Gupta admitted the no-confidence motion after a head count of over 18 MLAs as required under the rules.

Recently, Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda had accused the Khattar government of having failed on all fronts. He had recently said the Congress would bring a no-confidence motion during the session.

The Congress had also brought a motion of no-confidence against the BJP-JJP government three years ago but it was defeated.

Chief Minister Khattar had recently referred to the previous no-confidence motion, saying he had challenged the opposition that they must table such a motion during every session so that they can hear about the work done by his government. Otherwise, they just speak without listening, he had said.

If the Congress brings a no-confidence motion again, they will be compelled to hear about the works done by the government, Khattar had added.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10.

Six of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, which also enjoys the support of lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one. PTI SUN VSD KSS KSS