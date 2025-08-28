Haryana stands with flood-hit Punjab in this difficult hour, says CM Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said his government and the people of the state stand with flood-hit Punjab and are ready to offer help in any form to the neighbouring state, where several districts are under the grip of massive floods.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting of the state cabinet here, Saini said that he has written a letter to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and expressed concern over the matter.

With at least eight flood-affected districts, various central agencies in coordination with state authorities have been working for the past four days to evacuate stranded people from inundated areas.

The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

Following the requests by the district administrations, the Army, Border Security Force, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force are responding to the crisis situation and are undertaking large-scale rescue operations, said officials.

Among those rescued so far were elderly people, children, and expectant mothers, the officials said.

"We are pained at the loss which floods have caused in Punjab. I have written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," Saini said.

Saini said that on behalf of the people of Haryana, he has assured Bhagwant Mann to provide any kind of assistance, including medical, relief material, or any other help they require. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ