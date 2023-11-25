Haryana State Crime Records Bureau initiates overhaul of its Fingerprint Bureau

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) In a move to bolster efficiency in crime investigation, the Haryana State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) has initiated a comprehensive overhaul of its Fingerprint Bureau.

This revamp focuses on enhancing fingerprint analysis by deploying experts directly to district Superintendent of Police (SP) offices and equipping mobile forensic science units, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative aims to maximize the collection and verification of 'chance prints' at crime scenes, which are often crucial in solving cases. Chance impressions are often the invisible patterns made by fingerprints that are usually left at crime scenes or on objects recovered from crime scenes.

The verification process will be conducted through the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), operated by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The move is expected to significantly improve the accuracy and speed of criminal investigations, they said.

The SCRB has also launched refresher courses for hundreds of police officials.

These courses are designed to update and sharpen their skills in lifting and analysing fingerprints, a fundamental aspect of forensic science that can often be the key to unlocking a case, said Additional DGP O P Singh, the director of SCRB.

The emphasis on fingerprint analysis is not new, but the scale and integration of this initiative are unprecedented. By situating fingerprint experts within district SP offices and mobile units, the SCRB ensures immediate and expert analysis of prints collected at crime scenes, streamlining the process which previously faced delays or other hurdles.

Additionally, a proposal is underway to incentivize postings in the Fingerprint Bureau. Such incentives are expected to attract more skilled personnel to the field of fingerprint analysis, officials said.

Underpinning this initiative is the extensive use of NAFIS, a powerful tool in the arsenal of forensic science. NAFIS, with its database of fingerprints from arrestees and convicts, has 64 locations across the state.

The integration of district-level efforts with this centralized system will facilitate a more cohesive approach to crime solving, they said.

"Uploading of fingerprints from all arrestees and convicts into the NAFIS database is a critical component of this overhaul. It allows for a comprehensive database that aids in not just solving current cases but also in re-examining past unsolved crimes.

"The potential for cross-referencing and identifying repeat offenders is greatly enhanced, making this a formidable tool against crime," Singh said.

The SCRB's initiative marks a significant advancement in forensic science application within law enforcement in the state. By improving the speed and accuracy of fingerprint analysis and integrating these efforts with a centralized database, the SCRB is poised to make a substantial impact on crime investigation and resolution, he said.

"As we embark on this transformative journey with the revamp of our Fingerprint Bureau, our focus remains steadfast on harnessing the power of advanced forensic science for the betterment of law enforcement," Singh said. PTI SUN NSD NSD