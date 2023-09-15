Haryana State Transport to introduce National Common Mobility Card

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) In a move towards enhancing public transportation accessibility and convenience, Haryana State Transport Department has decided to introduce the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service.

With this, complete data of passengers travelling at concessional rates in Haryana Transport buses will be in this card, this was informed by the officials in a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma here on Thursday.

Sharma had convened the meeting with key officials from the Transport Department to discuss the implementation of the NCMC service.

According to an official statement, the NCMC will include complete card data for individuals availing subsidised transport services provided by Haryana Transport, such as students, 100 per cent disabled persons with an aide, members of legislative assemblies, parliamentarians, freedom fighters, among others.

All they need to do is present their NCMC card for instant access to the transport services they are entitled to. To further enhance flexibility, individuals eligible for up to a 50 per cent discount on fares can choose to pay 50 per cent of the fare using either cash or their NCMC.

In addition, passengers can easily recharge their NCMC cards ensuring that they always have access to the transportation services they rely on, the statement said.

Sharma said there are currently a total of 3,723 buses in the Haryana Transport fleet, including 562 buses that are operated on rent from private owners.

The daily passenger count has increased, with approximately 8 lakh passengers travelling daily by these buses.

The minister informed that in 2022, the department issued a purchase order for 1000 new Euro-6 buses. As of now, 745 of these buses have been delivered to various depots.

He further stated that approval has been granted for the operation of 375 electric 12-metre standard floor AC buses in 9 cities -- Karnal, Sonipat, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Panchkula, and Rewari. PTI SUN NB