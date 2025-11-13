Haryana steadfast in controlling pollution, following SC, NGT guidelines to hilt: Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh Thursday said the BJP government in the state is taking action in accordance with the directions of the NGT and the Supreme Court to keep pollution under control.

The forest and environment minister was presiding over a meeting of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board here, an official statement said.

The minister directed officials that no industrial or sewage wastewater is allowed to flow into the Yamuna, and ordered installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the Common Effluent Treatment Plant and STPs located along 11 drains in the river's catchment area.

He directed designation of one nodal department and one nodal officer for each drain to conduct regular inspections.

Regional officers of the pollution control board were directed to visit industries and check the actual functioning of STPs to ensure that no polluted water is discharged into the Yamuna.

Rao Narbir Singh also called for sharing of the list of tractor-tankers lifting sewage water from colonies with the police by the pollution control department.

After discharging water at the STP, tankers must obtain a receipt to confirm that the wastewater has been disposed of, he said.

Officials in the meeting said that 242 tankers are registered to lift sewage in the Yamuna catchment area.

The police were directed to set up checkpoints, particularly in Sonipat and Panipat districts, and seize illegal tankers.

The minister called for regular upkeep of pollution-checking equipment installed at petrol pumps. PTI SUN VN VN