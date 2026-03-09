Haryana STF arrests 145 criminals, foils bomb plot during 2-month special drive

Chandigarh, Mar 9 (PTI) Haryana Police Special Task Force has arrested 145 criminals, including 71 gang members, during January and February as part of a crackdown on organised crime, officials said on Monday.

In one major operation, the STF foiled a conspiracy to carry out an explosion in Ambala with the arrest of seven accused so far, they said.

According to police, a plan was hatched in January to trigger an explosion in a car parked inside the premises of Baldev Nagar police station.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said the action was taken under a zero-tolerance policy against organised crime being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Police said the arrests were made during intelligence-based operations carried out by the STF to dismantle networks of gangsters and criminals involved in organised crime.

During the two months, STF teams also arrested 20 other criminals involved in organised crimes and solved several important cases.

In another case, the force conducted a joint operation with the Mumbai Police and arrested four accused involved in a firing incident at the residence of a film producer.

The accused were later handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police.

The STF also arrested four gang members in Karnal and recovered foreign-made pistols and a bulletproof vehicle from their possession.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused were allegedly involved in conspiracies related to murder and extortion in India as well as in the United States.

In February, the STF arrested two Pakistani nationals from Ambala Cantt railway station who had escaped from the RS Pura Juvenile Jail and handed them over to the Jammu Police.

The accused had allegedly opened fire on security personnel while escaping.

In another incident, three accused involved in a firing case at a showroom on Golf Course Road in Gurugram were arrested. Two country-made pistols, magazines and seven live cartridges were recovered from them.

Police said that during operations in the period, the STF teams recovered 22 branded pistols, nine country-made pistols, two magazines and 65 live cartridges.

Five criminals were also injured in four separate encounter incidents during the period.

The DGP said Haryana Police is strengthening its intelligence network and coordination with inter-state and international agencies to curb organised crime and ensure law and order in the state. PTI VSD APL APL