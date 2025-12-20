Haryana STF arrests 4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Ambala/Kurukshetra, Dec 20 (PTI) Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered illegal weapons from them, officials said on Saturday.

The arrests were made by the STF's Ambala unit following a tip-off near the GT Road in the Umri area, they said, adding that three country-made pistols and seven live cartridges were seized during the operation.

The police said the accused were planning to carry out firing at a toll plaza on the Rewari-Narnaul highway for extortion.

They were also allegedly involved in planning a crime in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Some of the arrested men have previous criminal records and had earlier been in jail.

After coming out on bail, they again joined organised crime activities, the police said.

A case has been registered at Sadar police station in Kurukshetra's Thanesar and the accused have been taken on police remand for further questioning. PTI VSD NB NB