Haryana STF arrests gangster; seizes explosives, foils major attack plot in Karnal

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Haryana Police's Special Task Force has arrested a gangster and foiled a major attack planned in Karnal and neighbouring districts, according to an official statement.

Amar Singh alias Muchh, a dreaded and active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana/Nauni Rana gang, was arrested on November 25 from the Karnal-Indri road, it said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, the STF team led by Inspector Deependra Singh, in charge of STF Karnal, apprehended Singh, who is involved in several criminal cases, it said.

A foreign-made automatic pistol, along with rounds, was recovered from him, it added.

On November 26, the accused was produced in a court, where a six-day police remand was obtained for intensive questioning.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had brought explosive material to Karnal a few days back on the instructions of his gang leader, Nauni Rana, with the intention of executing a major criminal act.

He revealed that he had hidden the explosives at a secluded spot in Karnal, waiting for the right opportunity to carry out the attack.

The STF team on Thursday recovered two hand grenades and an IED by digging up the spot identified by the accused near the highway close to Jhinjhari village, behind Karn Lake, Karnal.

The Forensic Sciences Laboratory team and the Bomb Disposal Squad were immediately called to the site, where the explosive devices were safely disposed of.

The investigation revealed that the gang was planning a major violent act in Karnal and nearby districts, officials said.

"Gangster Kala Rana and his father Joginder Singh are already lodged in jail under the UAPA Act and organised crime cases, while their active associates were preparing to execute a major incident. The prompt action of STF prevented a potentially large-scale criminal act and loss of life," the police said in a statement.

Singh is involved in cases of murder, loot, kidnapping and other serious cases, it said. He has been active in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for several years and was involved in various cases, including the "brutal murder" of a prominent political leader, his driver, and his gunman on the Noida-Ghaziabad border, it said.

"He is also involved in the kidnapping and brutal murder of a youth in district Ambala, armed loot of an Army officer's vehicle at a roadside dhaba in Yamunanagar and various cases of murder, criminal conspiracy, Arms Act, theft, and illegal weapons cases in Noida and Ghaziabad," the statement said. PTI SUN RHL