Haryana STF nabs 179 wanted criminals, 45 gangsters till Sept this year

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehending 179 most-wanted criminals, 45 gangsters or their associates and 309 offenders involved in serious crimes in the first nine months this year.

This progress reflects the positive outcomes of Haryana Police's well-executed crime prevention strategy, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said and emphasised that a comprehensive action plan has been put in place to disrupt criminal operations across the state.

The police are closely monitoring individuals with criminal tendencies, and the STF has formed eight specialised teams deployed across various districts to tackle the issue head-on, he said.

Additionally, crime control units have been established in each district, operating under the guidance of senior officials, the DGP said.

To strengthen law enforcement and maintain public safety, 53 Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams have been formed and are deployed at checkpoints, especially during night hours, to keep a close watch on suspicious individuals, the police said in a statement.

Vehicles on major roads are thoroughly checked during these operations.

Haryana Police has also launched periodic crackdowns under 'Operation Aakraman,' targeting criminal hideouts across the state.

So far this year, 12,160 police teams have conducted raids, registering 3,943 FIRs, and arresting 7,586 criminals, it said.

Haryana Police's dedicated efforts have led to a consistent decline in crime across the state, DGP said.

According to the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) report, compared to the corresponding period of previous year, as of September 30, there has been a 20.50 percent reduction in rape cases, a 33.10 percent decrease in molestation cases, a 42 percent drop in dacoity, and a 33.10 percent decline in incidents of robbery.

Other crimes like extortion, blackmailing, murders, and vehicle theft have also seen a downward trend, the DGP said. PTI SUN NB NB