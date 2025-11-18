Haryana STF nabs wanted criminal with Rs 5,000 bounty in Himachal

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) has nabbed a notorious criminal involved in several serious crimes in Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Dhaulu, is a resident of Nuh district and was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000. He was nabbed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, according to the police statement.

"Rahul alias Dhaulu has an alarming criminal record and has been wanted in seven cases related to sexual offence, robbery, kidnapping, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation," read the statement.

The accused was also declared a Proclaimed Offender by a court in a case registered at the Sadar Sohna police station, Gurugram.

After the arrest, he was handed over to the Gurugram Police for further legal action, it said.

Rahul's arrest came as part of the Haryana Police's special 'Operation Trackdown' campaign.

The statement said that since the launch of the operation on November 5, targeting organised crime and absconding criminals, police have arrested 670 criminals in 518 cases related to heinous offences such as Arms Act, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, snatching and kidnapping.

In addition, 2,724 more arrests have been made in other criminal cases.

"The police opened 179 history sheets / personal files of offenders and seized a large quantity of illegal weapons, including 250 cartridges, 21 country-made pistols, 55 pistols, 7 magazines, 2 revolvers and 4 guns," it said.

On November 16, Haryana Police conducted intensive state-wide operations against organised and serious crime, registering 48 heinous crime cases and arresting 60 accused involved in them. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ