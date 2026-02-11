Haryana STF takes Sombir Motta, accused in 26 cases, in custody after deportation from US

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) has taken into custody Sombir Motta, who has links with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang and has 26 criminal cases registered against him, after his deportation from the United States, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, he is the brother of notorious gangster Anil Chhippi and was predominantly active in Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, besides parts of Delhi and Rajasthan.

Motta (39), a resident of Karor village of Rohtak district, was deported from the USA on Tuesday in an operation coordinated by the CBI in collaboration with the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs, they said. He was taken into custody by the Special Task Force (STF) upon his arrival in India.

According to the Haryana Police, Motta is accused in 26 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, robbery and violations of the Arms Act, registered across Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The CBI got a red corner notice issued against Motta through Interpol on February 11, 2025, at the request of the Haryana Police. He was declared a proclaimed offender on May 31, 2024, in connection with a case registered at Sampla in Rohtak.

Investigations revealed that Motta fled India on January 3, 2024, from Mumbai airport to Bangkok using a fraudulently obtained passport. A case was later registered, and his passport was revoked on August 14, 2024, by the regional passport officer in Ghaziabad, following a request from the STF.

Police said Motta was also allegedly involved in the 2014 murder of a member of the Mainpal Badli Gang inside Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram. The Haryana police said the STF has been carrying out sustained efforts against organised crime with international linkages.

Earlier, gangster Lakhwinder Lakha was deported on October 25, 2025, while another fugitive criminal, Aman Bhainswal, was deported on January 7, 2026. PTI SUN SMV SMV NSD NSD