Haryana: Student run over by roadways bus, 5 injured

Yamunanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A 21-year-old college student died while five others were injured after they fell on the road while boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and were run over by its rear wheels here on Thursday, said police.

The incident took place at the Partap Nagar bus stand when some student tried to board the bus which was on its way to Delhi from Paonta Sahib.

The injured students were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals, where five are currently undergoing treatment.

The local administration is in the process of providing compensation to the families of the deceased and injured students in accordance with government policies.

Meanwhile, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said an inquiry has been directed into the Yamunanagar bus accident, and strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible.

Vij said that senior officers of the transport department have been directed to thoroughly examine all possible causes of the accident whether it was due to a technical fault in the bus or driver negligence.

He said that action will be taken against those found guilty.