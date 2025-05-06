Haryana: Surcharge waiver scheme announced for various categories of power consumers

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday announced surcharge waiver scheme under which various categories of power consumers will be granted relief pertaining to their outstanding dues.

"Under the Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2025, domestic (urban and rural) and AP (agricultural power) consumers will be granted various forms of relief concerning their pending/ outstanding dues of electricity bills," Vij said, according to an official statement.

He said the scheme will be in effect for six months from the date of its implementation.

"Domestic and agricultural consumers who opt for lump-sum payment will get a 10 per cent waiver on the principal amount and a 100 per cent waiver on the surcharge. Additionally, consumers who pay their outstanding bills in 8 monthly or 4 bimonthly installments will also be granted a 100 per cent surcharge waiver," he said.

Regarding the settlement of pending bills of power connections of government buildings, Vij said government, municipal bodies, village panchayats and state public sector undertakings will also be granted a 100 per cent surcharge waiver upon making lump-sum payments.

"Similarly, for industrial and other category consumers, a 50 per cent surcharge waiver will be given if they pay the principal amount and 50 per cent of the surcharge in a lump sum," he said.

Vij said the implementation of this scheme will enhance recovery for power discoms.

He also expressed confidence that the scheme will lead to the settlement of a large number of pending bills.

In addition, he said Haryana's power discoms are encouraging consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to avoid accumulation of dues.