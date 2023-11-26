Haryana tackling drug addiction through public awareness, dismantling of supply chain: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) The Haryana government is addressing the problem of drug addiction in a comprehensive manner by raising public awareness, rescuing and rehabilitating the addicted youth and dismantling the drug supply chain, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering in Panipat, the chief minister vowed to take strict actions against individuals involved in drug trade and anti-national activities.

Recognising the link between terrorist organisations and the drug trade, he said the provision for stringent penalties for such illicit collaborations has already been made by the government, according to a statement.

Providing a "succinct solution" to the problem of drug addiction with two words - 'sanskar' and meditation - the chief minister emphasised the significance of embracing values passed down by ancestors and society, coupled with dedicated meditation in devotion to God, as deterrents to drug addiction.

He appealed to parents to instil positive values in their children and encourage them to focus on devotion to God, according to the statement.

Khattar also highlighted the collaborative efforts of sant samaj and other organisations in the anti-drug campaign.

At the event, the chief minister also flagged off a drug-free campaign awareness bus.

He highlighted the Haryana government's proactive stance against drug addiction through the drug-free 'Sankalp Cycle Yatra' held throughout the state in September.

With more than five lakh participants during the 25-day journey, a collective resolve was forged to combat drug addiction, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the 11th annual function of Gyan Mansarovar of Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Panipat.

He laid the foundation stone of Manmohini Bhawan being built at a cost of about Rs 3 crore in Gyan Mansarovar and inaugurated Dadi Chandramani Universal Peace Auditorium, established at a cost of about Rs 3 crore there.

He also announced a discretionary grant of Rs 21 lakh for Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Panipat, according to the statement. PTI CHS SMN