Haryana targets greener future with launch of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) The Haryana Government has launched an ambitious green initiative for 2025-26 aligned with various national flagship schemes for extensive plantation drives with robust public participation.

The state's action plan for 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (EPMKN) 2.0' was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, where senior officials strategised on aligning the campaign with key national missions and ensuring effective coordination at the district level.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Rastogi emphasised that EPMKN 2.0 will be implemented using a "whole of government" and "whole of society" approach. The campaign will align closely with national flagship schemes such as MGNREGA, Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission, and the National Green Highways Mission, according to an official statement here on Monday.

This convergence is expected to maximise both impact and outreach, fostering ecological sustainability through collective action, he said.

He also underscored the importance of conducting a thorough review of last year's plantations to ensure their sustained upkeep and growth.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in 2024, a unique initiative that encouraged people to plant a tree as a tribute to their mother.

The 2025-26 campaign in Haryana will place a major emphasis on massive plantation activities, with a particular focus on school-led initiatives through Eco Clubs for MissionLiFE, under the Department of School Education.

The chief secretary underscored the importance of involving youth and students, stating that "instilling environmental responsibility at an early age will have long-lasting societal benefits." In addition to schools, the State Forest Department, Urban Local Bodies, and the Horticulture, Public Works, and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran departments, along with community organisations and volunteers, will actively participate in the plantation drives . These activities will target riverbanks, Amrit Sarovars, and other water bodies, in line with this year's "Catch the Rain 2025" theme under the Jal Shakti Abhiyaan.

To ensure effective on-ground implementation, Chief Secretary Rastogi has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to form District Plantation Committees.

These committees will be responsible for identifying plantation sites, assessing land availability, preparing plant demand, and finalizing coordination plans.

Each department at the district level has been asked to submit data on available lands suitable for plantation and to collaborate closely with nurseries to meet sapling requirements.

They were also directed to prepare a plan regarding the aftercare of planted saplings under the scheme.

The Forest Department has confirmed that 1.81 crore saplings are available for this year's plantation drive across 200 government nurseries in 22 districts.

The state will utilise technology for real-time monitoring of plantation activities. Data from school plantations will be captured through a microsite on the Eco Clubs for MissionLiFE portal.

The chief secretary has also directed district administrations to launch intensive social media campaigns to promote eco-conscious messaging under EPMKN 2.0.

Students will be mobilised to carry out plantation drives within and around their school, college, and university campuses, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in local green initiatives.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Anand Mohan Sharan said that last year, the state planted 1.87 crore saplings, with 52.21 lakh in urban areas and 134.44 lakh in rural regions.

The campaign saw the participation of 51 government departments and lakhs of citizens, reflecting Haryana's strong commitment to climate action, he said. PTI SUN RT RT