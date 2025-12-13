Haryana: Three arrested from Bengaluru in Bhiwani bodybuilder murder case

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Saturday said it has arrested three persons from Bengaluru in connection with the murder of a professional bodybuilder last month in Bhiwani.

Rohit Dhankhar (26) was brutally attacked during an altercation with a group at a wedding venue on November 27, leading to his death, police said.

He was thrashed near the Rewari Khera Bamla Road railway crossing for objecting to the harassment of women at the wedding, according to police. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a team of Bhiwani police arrested the three accused from Bengaluru.

Acting on the directives of Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh, a special team comprising personnel from the Sadar police station, Crime Unit, and Cyber Cell carried out the operation jointly.

The accused were identified as Varun, his brother Tarun and Deepak, all residents of the Tigadana village in Bhiwani.

The police are currently interrogating them on remand to recover weapons and evidence.

In a post on X, DGP Singh shared information about the arrest and said they will "rot in jail" for years.

Police have registered an FIR at the Sadar police station, Bhiwani, under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, a Sarvkhap Mahapanchayat was held in Haryana's Rohtak to seek justice in the matter.

Hooda Khap chief Om Prakash said all the accused involved in the murder should be arrested by December 16.

An 11-member committee was formed to coordinate the case with the government. The committee will meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to demand justice.

The Mahapanchayat also demanded a government job and Rs 1 crore compensation for Rohit’s family. PTI CHS PRK PRK