Haryana: Three held for defrauding man of Rs 2.20 lakh

Hisar, Oct 27 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for duping a man of Rs 2.20 lakh by posing as Delhi Police officials, police here said on Monday.

Assistant sub-inspector Surendra Singh of Haryana Police said on October 4 the Cyber Police Station here received a complaint from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) regarding a fraud of Rs 2.20 lakh.

The complainant stated that he saw an advertisement for a product on social media, ordered it online, and returned it.

On the evening of September 9, a person calling himself Delhi Police officer Joginder called the complainant and said that he was spreading false propaganda about the medicine he had ordered from a doctor.

The doctor had filed a police complaint against him, and a case had been registered against him. The accused, posing as Dr. Vikram Chauhan, threatened the complainant and defrauded him of a total of Rs 2.20 lakh through Google Pay.

The investigating officer stated that based on technical investigation and bank account information, the cyber police station arrested three accused.

They were identified as Gaganpal, a resident of Kaushik Enclave, Village Burari, near New Government School, North Delhi, Satender, a resident of Shraddhanand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, North-West Delhi and Yogesh, a resident of Mukund Vihar Part-2, North-West Delhi.

The investigating officer said the accused Yogesh called the complainant, posing as a police officer, and Gaganpal and Satender transferred the funds to their bank accounts.

Police also recovered three mobile phones from the accused.