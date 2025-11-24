Haryana: Tight security arrangements for PM Modi's visit to Kurukshetra on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kurukshetra on Tuesday, the Haryana district has been placed on high alert and multi-layered security arrangements have been made, officials said.

Fourteen IPS officers, 54 DSPs, and nearly 5,000 police personnel from various districts have been deployed, they said.

Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate the 'Panchajanya', a monument dedicated to the sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra, and also participate in a special programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He will also visit the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential centre in Kurukshetra, where installations depict significant episodes from the Mahabharata, highlighting its enduring cultural and spiritual significance, a PMO statement said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday visited the Purushottam Bagh located at Brahma Sarovar and inspected the programme venue, conducting a detailed review of the ongoing preparations.

He issued necessary directions to the officials regarding security arrangements and various other aspects of the event.

He also visited the 'Maha Aarti' site and other important locations to closely assess the preparations.

Haryana's Director General of Police O P Singh, meanwhile, also reviewed the arrangements at the event venues on Monday and held a meeting with senior officers to issue necessary instructions.

According to an official statement, the DGP said that police personnel will be deployed "at every inch" of the prime minister's route and key programme locations.

Equipped with modern technology, high-resolution CCTV cameras installed at main roads, intersections, and sensitive points will keep "real-time watch" on every movement, the statement said.

A ban on the flying of drones and gliders will remain in force across Kurukshetra during the prime minister's visit.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Nitish Agarwal said that no company, institution, or individual will be permitted to fly drones or gliders for security reasons. Clear instructions regarding this have been issued to all SHOs and officers deployed for Gita Mahotsav duties, he said.

The prime minister will participate in a special programme commemorating the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, the PMO statement said.

Modi will also release a special coin and commemorative stamp to mark the occasion, and address the gathering.

The government is observing a year-long commemoration to honour the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The prime minister will also perform 'darshan' and puja at Brahma Sarovar, one of India's most sacred pilgrimage sites said to be associated with the divine revelation of the Bhagavad Gita.

Modi's visit will also coincide with the International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5. PTI SUN KVK KVK