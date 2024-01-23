Haryana tightens security measures for Republic Day

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Police have strengthened security measures across the state in the run-up to Republic day.

Police officers, including commissioners and district superintendents of police, have been directed to ensure elaborate security cover at all important venues for celebrations and flag-hoisting on Friday, officials said.

Police personnel are keeping close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Apart from conducting patrolling at vital points, special checking drives of trains and public transport is also being carried out.

Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur reviewed the law and order arrangements for the Republic Day. He held a meeting with SPs and other senior officers from the state through video conference on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Additional DGPs and Inspector Generals of police.

He directed senior officers to personally visit different locations to brief the police force on security arrangements, and underlined the need for robust measures at all government and public places.

Close vigil is being kept at busy markets, bus stands and railway stations. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are also being checked, officials said.

In addition to patrolling, arrangements for checking of vehicles, especially during the night, have also been beefed up, they said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day in Panipat while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the national flag in Karnal. PTI SUN SKY SKY