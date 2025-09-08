Haryana to become hub of drone technology, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Monday said the state government has prepared a "solid roadmap for Viksit Haryana" to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

In this direction, efforts are underway to make Haryana a hub of drone technology, innovation and new technologies, Saini said, while addressing the convocation ceremony of drone pilots and technicians held here.

On this occasion, he distributed certificates to 252 drone pilots and 136 drone technicians certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official statement said.

The chief minister said this achievement is a big leap for Haryana in the field of drone technology.

The country's first drone manufacturing technology hub is being established at Sisai village in Hisar district, which will be the largest one in South Asia. It will provide modern facilities for drone manufacturing, repair and training.

On this occasion, the chief minister also e-launched five drones for the armed forces and virtually inaugurated the 'Agriculture Drone Pavilion' of drone manufacturing and training firm AVPL International established at Sisai village.

Saini said the hardworking youths of Haryana are achieving new heights in drone technology. Among the 388 certified drone pilots and technicians, 53 are young women, setting an example of women's empowerment, he said.

The chief minister said that schemes launched by the prime minister, such as 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Kisan Drone', are empowering rural communities and farmers. Drones are saving time and labour in agriculture while also increasing production and income, he said.

On this occasion, Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that despite representing less than two per cent of the country's population, Haryana has played a leading role in every sector. Today's achievement in drone technology will provide new speed and energy to Haryana, he said.

Among others, the event was attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta; Advisor, Department of Foreign Cooperation, Pawan Chaudhary; Deep Sihag and Dr Preet Sandhu of AVPL International. PTI SUN KSS KSS