Haryana to bring policy to tackle illegal commercialisation in residential areas: CM

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Haryana government will bring a policy to tackle the "rampant proliferation" of unauthorised commercial establishments in residential areas, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Ambala, the chief minister said an Integrated Command and Control Centre will be set up in the city to enhance security and traffic management. It will be modelled after similar centres in Gurugram and Karnal.

Acknowledging the "rampant proliferation" of commercial establishments and showrooms encroaching upon designated residential zones, Khattar said the government is gearing up to unveil a comprehensive policy aimed at rectifying this situation.

"Under this policy, areas that have already been transformed into commercial spaces within residential zones will be officially designated as commercial areas," Khattar said.

He also directed the Karnal deputy commissioner to conduct a city-wide survey and ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in areas lacking surveillance. These cameras will be integrated into the Police Integrated Command and Control Centre, said Khattar.

Highlighting his government's achievements, the chief minister said with the radical IT reforms, the BJP-led government has accomplished more development work at a reduced cost compared to previous governments.

"The present state government has successfully curtailed systemic inefficiencies, making services more accessible to citizens," he added. PTI SUN RHL