Haryana to employ 'sahayaks' to teach school students yoga

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) The Nayab Singh Saini dispensation in Haryana will employ 'sahayaks' in government schools in the state to teach yoga to students.

During a review meeting of Haryana Yoga Aayog on Thursday, it was decided that 857 Yoga Sahayaks will be employed at PM SHRI, Model Sanskriti and cluster schools in the state for now.

Chairing the meeting, Sudhir Rajpal, the Additional Chief Secretary of the AYUSH Department said an International Meditation Centre will be set up in the state. He directed officials of the Kurukshetra Development Board and Shri Krishna AYUSH University to identify land for this purpose and expedite the process.

He also directed the panchayat department to initiate the renovation of yoga gymnasiums in Haryana and submit a report within a week. A Rs 8-crore corpus has been sanctioned for this purpose.

The meeting also decided to employ 'Yoga Sahayaks' in government schools of the state with Rajpal stressing the importance of integrating yoga into the education system and the need for capacity building among physical education teachers.

He urged the creation of a model syllabus for teaching yoga, which would be shared with all universities for its inclusion in the curriculum.