Haryana to establish Sainik Schools in PPP mode: Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Sainik Schools in Public-Private-Partnership mode will be established in various districts of the state.

This will not only enhance the state's contribution to the armed forces but also prepare a substantial number of Agniveers, he said, according to an official statement.

Khattar was speaking at the closing ceremony of the All India Sainik School National Games-2023, hosted at Sainik School, Kunjpura in Karnal. He also announced a grant of Rs 10 crore to develop the school's infrastructure.

More than 650 players from various Sainik Schools across the country participated in diverse competitions conducted during this event.

The CM said it is a matter of great pride that the Games have been organised in Haryana for the first time. He said the event offers numerous participating athletes an opportunity to earn selection for national and international competitions.

He also underscored the invaluable lessons taught by sports, such as discipline and determination and added that sports competitions provide players with a platform to showcase their talent, fostering mutual understanding of each other's perspectives, beliefs, lifestyles and more, thus contributing to the strengthening of national unity.

Khattar, according to the statement, said the competitions marked a significant milestone as girl cadets participated for the first time, signifying a strong commitment to women's empowerment.

This inclusive approach aligns with the spirit of "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao," he asserted.

He said every 10th soldier recruited in the Indian Army hails from Haryana.

In 2008, the state opened its second Sainik School in Rewari district, and another is in the process of being established in Matanhail, Jhajjar, with 61 acres of land allocated for this purpose in 2021.

He said the government has actively fostered a sports culture to position Haryana as a sports powerhouse. The state has invested in creating excellent sports infrastructure at all levels, Khattar said.

In Haryana, the slogan -- "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Pahalwan" -- carries profound significance as it highlights the strength and valour of soldiers, farmers, and wrestlers, all of whom contribute significantly to the state, he said.

Khattar said India achieved remarkable success at the recently concluded Asian Games in China, with players from the state winning 30 of the total 107 medals bagged by India.

This outstanding achievement has brought great honour to Haryana, he added. PTI SUN RHL