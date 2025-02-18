Haryana to get new CS after Vivek Joshi's appointment as election commissioner

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana will get a new chief secretary in a span of over three months after the incumbent Vivek Joshi was appointed as an election commissioner.

Joshi is a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

On October 31, 2024, under repatriation from Government of India, Joshi had been posted as Chief Secretary to Haryana Government, upon his joining in Haryana cadre.

He had then replaced the incumbent chief secretary, T V S N Prasad, an IAS officer from the 1988 batch, who superannuated from the post on October 31.

According to sources, Anurag Rastogi, at present Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning), could succeed Joshi as the new chief secretary.

Notably, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the next chief election commissioner on Monday, the union law ministry had said.

Joshi was appointed as an election commissioner.