Haryana to give Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of armymen, CAPF personnel killed in action

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Haryana government would now give Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia amount to armymen and CAPF personnel from the state killed in action, after the cabinet gave its nod to the revised compensation.

Advertisment

The Haryana cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday and decided to raise the amount from the previous Rs 50 lakh, an official statement said.

The ex-gratia grant is given to the family members or next of kin of Armed Forces personnel (Army, Navy & Air Force) if they are involved in incidents declared as "battle casualty" while performing "bona fide official duties in war, IED blast, terrorist or militant attacks or border skirmishes and in United National Peacekeeping Force which demand exceptional courage and decisions".

In case of CAPF personnel, the payment of ex-gratia amount is given to their families if they are killed while performing "their bona fide official duties while serving in operational area in war or during terrorist/militant attack".

Advertisment

The compensation amount to CAPF personnel would also be given in case of they die while in duty during natural calamities, elections, rescue operations, etc, the statement said. PTI SUN SKY SKY