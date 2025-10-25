Haryana to hold events from Nov 1-25 to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The Haryana government will hold a series of events across the state from November 1 to 25 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday.

Presiding over a review meeting here to discuss preparations, Saini said a state-level commemorative function will be held in Kurukshetra on November 25, according to an official statement.

Saini directed officials to ensure maximum participation of school students and senior citizens in all programmes, so that people can draw inspiration from the life, sacrifice, and teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru, it said.

While a mega blood donation camp will be organised in Panchkula on November 1, an essay writing competition for school students on the life and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be organised in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Sanskrit languages on November 3. More than 3.5 lakh students will take part in this competition, the statement said.

The chief minister was informed that on November 8, a special prayer and a commemorative journey dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur will be flagged off from Rori in Sirsa.

On the same day, a national-level seminar on the lives of the Guru, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Dayala, and Bhai Jaita, will be held at Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa.

On November 9, a marathon titled Hind Di Chadar or shield of India -- an honorific title for Guru Tegh Bahadur -- will be flagged off in Karnal. On November 11, a commemorative journey will begin from Marranwala in Pinjore.

Another journey will begin in Faridabad on November 14, followed by a programme in Sonipat's Badh Khalsa village dedicated to the life of Dada Kushal Singh Dahiya.

On November 18, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone of a national park at Kalesar in Yamunanagar district, which will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

As part of the ongoing series of commemorative events, an 'All Faith Conference' will be held in Kurukshetra on November 24. On November 25, a grand state-level programme will take place in Kurukshetra to mark the culmination of the observance of the martyrdom anniversary. PTI CHS RHL