Haryana to hold special programme on January 25 to celebrate 75 years of Constitution adoption

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) A special programme will be organised across Haryana on January 25 as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

The year-long celebrations began last year on November 26, the Constitution Day.

Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi held a preparation review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Vice-Chancellors of state universities via video conferencing and directed them to organise events on the significance of the Constitution to create awareness in society, especially among students.

A special focus must be laid on highlighting the contribution made by members of the Constituent Assembly, he said, according to an official statement.

Joshi said the year-long celebrations will be done under the campaign tagline 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan'.

Mass reading of the Preamble, wall paintings, debates, quizzes, guest lectures, seminars, street plays, slogan-writing and moot courts etc will be organised in schools and colleges to create awareness on the ideals of the Constitution. PTI SUN TIR TIR