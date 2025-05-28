Haryana to Launch 'Yoga Yukt Haryana-Nasha Mukt Haryana' on International Yoga Day: CM Saini

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state will launch the initiative “Yoga Yukt Haryana-Nasha Mukt Haryana” on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21 to align with the vision of ‘Swasth Bharat-Swasth Haryana’.

The campaign aims to combat drug addiction through the positive influence of yoga, Saini said. As part of the celebrations, 10 lakh saplings will be planted across the state to promote environmental conservation through the concept of ‘Green Yoga’.

A dedicated portal has been launched for registration, with the goal of engaging 10 lakh people in the event, the chief minister said.

A state-level event will be organised in Kurukshetra on June 21 to mark the 11th International Yoga Day, with approximately one lakh participants.

Renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev will attend the event, Saini said after presiding over a meeting to finalise preparations for the celebrations.

Officials from the AYUSH department and other concerned departments were present at the meeting.

Saini said the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, a decision supported by 177 countries thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts.

He said yoga is more than physical exercise and represents a lifestyle inspired by ancient sages who practised penance and self-realisation.

He emphasised the need to create an atmosphere where everyone adopts yoga as part of their daily lives.

In addition to the state-level event, district-level events will be organised across all districts and block-level programmes will be held in all 121 blocks of Haryana, Saini said.

The AYUSH department has prepared a detailed blueprint for these events, he added.

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” he said.

As part of the run-up to Yoga Day, various activities including yoga marathons, ‘Yoga Jagran Yatra’, and training sessions will be conducted across the state from Wednesday till June 21.

A ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) drive will also be integrated into the yoga events.

Three-day yoga training programmes will be organised in all schools, colleges, and universities, while similar sessions will be held for ministers, MPs, MLAs, officers, government employees, and other public representatives, the chief minister said.

He urged citizens to celebrate Yoga Day as a ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ by practising yoga in parks, stadiums, rooftops, or any open space and to spread the message of health and well-being globally.

The state government is committed to taking yoga to every household and making Haryana a yoga-empowered state, he added.