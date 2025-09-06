Haryana to observe 'Sewa Pakhwara' from Sep 17

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Saturday said the government will carry out several welfare and cleanliness campaigns from September 17 to October 2 under a 'Sewa Pakhwada.' The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which every government depart offers voluntary labour over a fortnight.

It is launched ever year on Modi's birthday and concludes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We all must work together to make Sewa Pakhwada a success," Saini said, according to a statement.

The campaign will see organising of medical camps, measures for welfare of persons with disability, cleanliness drives, and 'shramdaan,' or voluntary labour, events.

Blood donation camps, plastic-free campaigns, and tree plantation drives will also be held across the two weeks, Saini said. PTI SUN VN VN