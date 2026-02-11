Haryana to procure medical equipment worth Rs 2.39 crore

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Haryana government has approved the procurement of critical medical equipment worth Rs 2.39 crore to enhance patient care and strengthen healthcare infrastructure across the state.

The equipment will be supplied to civil hospitals and neonatal care units, ensuring improved diagnostic, treatment and storage facilities in government health institutions, an official statement said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Special Standing Purchase Committee chaired by Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The procurement will be carried out under a two-year rate contract that also includes maintenance support to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the equipment, the statement said.

According to Misra, 25 slit lamps valued at about Rs 74 lakh will be installed in ophthalmology departments of civil hospitals to strengthen eye diagnostic services, enabling early detection and treatment of vision-related disorders.

For neonatal care, 140 radiant warmers at a cost of around Rs 82 lakh will help maintain optimal body temperature for newborns immediately after birth, reducing the risk of complications.