Haryana to register 1.38 crore farmers under AgriStack through OTP-based Aadhaar registration

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana is set to register 1.38 crore farmers under the Farmer Registry (AgriStack) through an OTP-based Aadhaar authentication process.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Sumita Misra directed the deputy commissioners to launch special campaigns by organising village-level camps in close coordination with the revenue and agriculture departments to accelerate the implementation.

She was reviewing the progress of the Farmer Registry (Agristack) and Digital Crop Survey (DCS) in a video conference with deputy commissioners, district revenue officers and tehsildars, an official statement said.

She instructed that both the farmer registry and the digital crop survey be completed by February 2026, stressing that maximum farmer participation and focused outreach in rural areas are crucial for comprehensive coverage.

Calling the initiative transformational for farmers, Misra said Aadhaar OTP-based authentication will be used to create 1.38 crore Farm IDs, ensuring accuracy, transparency and targeted delivery of benefits.

She underlined that accurate and timely data collection would strengthen digital land and crop records, improve targeting of agricultural schemes and enable efficient and transparent benefit delivery.

Misra further said that the registration process will begin from Wednesday in three districts - Ambala, Panchkula and Faridabad. PTI SUN MNK MNK