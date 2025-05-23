Haryana to run special buses for UPSC aspirants taking exam

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Haryana State Transport Department has decided to run special buses from all districts of the state to the exam centres in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25 to help students appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination.

Buses will be operated from all districts depending on demand and the number of passengers, and will run one day before the exam and on the day of the exam, an official statement said here on Friday.

The spokesperson, meanwhile, said that the Haryana Transport Department currently operates around 3,900 buses from its 24 depots and 13 sub-depots, serving nearly nine lakh passengers daily. These buses cover a distance of about 11 lakh kilometres each day. PTI SUN MNK MNK