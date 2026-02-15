Haryana to set up 8 food testing labs, modernise infrastructure for food safety

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Eight food testing laboratories will be established in phases across Haryana, a senior official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Sunday.

In a push to strengthen food and drug safety systems, the Haryana government has approved Rs 53.21 crore for upgrading regulatory infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recognising that milk and dairy products form a major component of the state's diet, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Sumita Misra said that eight state-of-the-art food testing laboratories will be established in phases to ensure high-quality food standards across the State.

This includes the deployment of 28 Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) vans and the modernisation of the district food laboratory at Karnal, Misra said.

Misra said the initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring faster, scientific and accessible food testing services for citizens.

Haryana currently has two notified food testing laboratories at Chandigarh and Karnal, both NABL-accredited and recognised by FSSAI under section 43(1) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Misra said that to promote a hygienic street food culture, four cities -- Ambala, Karnal, Hisar and Gurugram -- have been selected for Clean Street Food Hubs.

In Ambala, a 60-shop Street Food Hub is being developed at Gandhi Ground, Ambala Cantt, and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Hisar has completed around 60 per cent of the work and aims to finish the project by the end of the current financial year.

In Karnal, land near the Western Yamuna Canal at Vishwakarma Chowk has been identified, and the Detailed Project Report approved, with completion targeted for 2026-27. In Gurugram, the project is at the tendering stage, she said.

Five MFTL vans provided by FSSAI are already operational across districts, offering on-the-spot food testing at a nominal Rs 20 per sample.

The addition of 28 new vans in NCR areas will significantly expand outreach and citizen access, she said.

Misra also highlighted robust enforcement by the State Drugs Laboratory during 2025.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2025, 5,063 drug samples were received and 6,266 analysed, reflecting improved disposal efficiency.

The department inspected 14,910 drug sale units and suspended 764 licences, while 80 licences were cancelled either partially or wholly following punitive action. A total of 3,417 samples were collected and 4,916 tested, with only 11 declared sub-standard.

Misra said the integrated push, combining laboratory modernisation, mobile testing, strict enforcement and infrastructure expansion, reflects Haryana's commitment to public health protection and consumer confidence.

"With advanced testing facilities, expanded mobile outreach and firm regulatory oversight, we are ensuring that safe food and quality medicines reach every household," she said. PTI SUN HIG