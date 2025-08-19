Haryana to set up training centre for revenue officials

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) The Haryana government plans to set up a training institute for revenue officials.

The centre is aimed at pushing modernisation of agricultural data management, streamlining land records, and strengthening census operations.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Sumita Misra, on Tuesday announced a series of initiatives during a meeting held with the deputy commissioners of the state through video conference.

She proposed setting up 'Haryana Revenue Training Institute' on about 20 acres of land to serve as a "state-of-the-art centre" for training and capacity building of revenue officials.

Misra said the state will roll out Agristack-based crop surveys and farmer registries from the next agricultural season.

As groundwork, one village in every tehsil will be taken up as a pilot project, with master training of officials concluding on Wednesday.

Patwaris (revenue officials) and 'revenue sahayaks' will subsequently be trained by the master trainers, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Misra, who is also the state nodal officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities, stated that the pilot census will commence in Panchkula, Hisar, and Faridabad in October-November 2025, setting the stage for the nationwide census.

House listing operations are scheduled for April-September 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027.

She said that in each district, the city magistrate will act as the nodal officer to oversee census work, and all deputy commissioners will serve as principal census officers.