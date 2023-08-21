Haryana town and country planning department seals 19 commercial establishments in residential areas

Gurugram, Aug 21 (PTI) The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning in Haryana on Monday sealed 19 commercial establishments running illegally in private residential colonies in DLF Phase 3, a senior officer said.

These commercial establishments -- running on different floors of about seven houses -- were sealed amid heavy police presence following protests by locals, he said.

The operation continued late into the evening.

According to an official statement, hotels, offices and saloons were sealed during the drive.

The officer said showcause notices were issued to the operators of all these establishments and replies sought within seven days. The sealing drive was launched after no satisfactory answer was received.

Such activities are in violation of the Haryana Urban Development Act, 1975, he said.

"The sealing drive will continue in all licensed colonies. Strict orders have been issued by Director General (Town Planning) TL Satyaprakash to take action. We are also lobbying on behalf of the department in court cases," said Manish Yadav, a senior official in the department. PTI COR SZM