Haryana transport minister Vij inspects trucks, vehicles

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Haryana Transport minister Anil Vij on Monday inspected trucks and other vehicles to check overloading at the Ambala-Naraingarh road.

He along with his department officials stopped several trucks to inspect them for overloading and check any violations.

During the operations, 12 vehicles were found with incomplete documents, said an official release.

Vij said he recently visited Rajasthan and asked the Regional Transport Authority there to take action against overloaded vehicles.

He said he also directed the Ambala RTA to act, as overloaded vehicles are a major cause of road accidents.

To ensure compliance, he decided to conduct an inspection himself, he said.

During the raid, around a dozen vehicles were found without proper permits, several drivers did not have licenses, and some vehicles were overweight, said the release.

One driver was suspected of being intoxicated and he was sent for a medical test, it said.

Vij firmly stated, "As long as I am here, no vehicle without proper documents will be allowed on the road." He instructed all department officials to set up checkpoints and check necessary documents of vehicles.

