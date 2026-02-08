Haryana: Truck driver held for performing stunts on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Gurugram, Feb 8 (PTI) A truck driver was arrested on Sunday after a video of him performing dangerous stunts with his vehicle on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Haryana's Nuh district surfaced on the internet, police said. The truck has been seized, too.

The incident occurred on February 3, around 4 pm, when the driver drove recklessly near Rigad village.

According to the police, the video captured the driver driving the truck at high speed and performing stunts, endangering the lives of other passengers.

Police took cognisance of the incident, identified the truck's number and started an investigation.

During the probe, the driver was identified as Sabir, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district. PTI COR AMJ AMJ