Haryana: Two held for murder of differently-abled man in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Jan 20 (PTI) The Kurukshetra Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the murder of a differently-abled man whose body was found at a park here on December 30.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohit and Manjit Singh alias Kaku, both residents of Panipat district.

Kurukshetra SP Nitish Aggarwal told reporters that a headless body was found at the Keshav Park on December 30. Following a detailed examination of the spot, multiple teams were formed to probe the matter.

The deceased's head was eventually recovered on January 13. The victim was identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Khojkipur village.

Sunil was differently-abled and used a prosthetic leg. During investigation, police found a sticker on the prosthetic limb and contacted the manufacturer in Jaipur, the SP said.

The manufacturer provided a list of 184 beneficiaries from Haryana. Police tracked each individual on the list.

When they reached Sunil's residence, his father identified him and informed police that a missing person's complaint had been lodged at Bapoli Police Station in Panipat on January 4, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that on December 29, Sunil, along with Mohit, Manjit and another person named Ankush travelled to Kurukshetra by train. After dining at a hotel, the accused allegedly killed Sunil with a knife at Keshav Park. Mohit then wrapped the severed head in a blanket and threw it into Sannihit Sarovar.

Police said Mohit had been using Sunil's motorcycle. Sunil, who was addicted to liquor, often demanded money from Mohit and threatened to take the motorcycle back. This dispute led Mohit to plot the murder with his associates. The knife used in the crime was purchased from Panipat.

The arrests were made after an analysis of CCTV footage and technical evidence, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.