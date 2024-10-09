BJP gains edge in Haryana post-election as two independent MLAs extend support

Chandigarh: With the BJP set to form its government for the third time in Haryana after winning the polls, two Independent MLAs -- Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon -- on Wednesday decided to extend support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.

While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him a ticket.

Kadyan fought from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat and defeated his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma by a margin of 35,209 votes.

Joon won from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, defeating his nearest BJP rival Dinesh Kaushik.

Three Independents won the polls -- the other being Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP leader Naveen Jindal, from Hisar.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli Wednesday said Kadyan and Joon have decided to extend their support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.

On Wednesday, the two Independents met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the co-incharge for the state, he said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in the state on Tuesday to retain power and thwart Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly.