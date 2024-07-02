Haryana: Two inmates commit suicide in Nuh jail

Nuh, Jul 2 (PTI) Two inmates allegedly committed suicide in Nuh jail, police said on Tuesday.

Bodies of the both inmates were found hanging with ropes in the bathroom of the jail barrack on Monday night, said police.

Both the accused were arrested in different cases under POCSO Act on June 29, they added.

The family members of both the deceased gathered outside the jail after getting information about the incident and alleged foul play, but the jail administration rejected the allegations.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Narayan (22), a resident of Khalilpur village in Rajasthan's Alwar district and Vakeel (23), a resident of Ransika village in Haryana's Palwal district.

An FIR under POCSO Act was registered against Narayan and two others at Pinangwan police station on April 11.

Similarly, an FIR was registered against Vakeel and three others at Pinangwan police station on April 21. On June 30, both the accused were sent to jail after being produced in a Nuh court, said police.

"Both the inmates committed suicide. In the presence of duty magistrate, the bodies were handed over to the police," said Jail Superintendent Bimla. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK