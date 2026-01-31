Haryana: Two labourers feared drowned after falling into canal in Ambala, search on

Ambala, Jan 31 (PTI) Two young labourers are feared to have drowned in a canal at Budhera Head on the Ambala-Kurukshetra border after they slipped and fell while painting the walls of the headwork on Friday, police said.

The two labourers have been identified as Sagar and Gurvinder, residents of a village in Ambala district.

Upon receiving the information, the police launched a search operation and called in divers to find the duo. The operation continued through Friday and Saturday, but the labourers are yet to be traced, police said.

Painting work had been going on at the headwork for the past few days, they said, adding that due to recent rainfall, the water level in the canal was quite high.

The two labourers were standing on a wooden platform supported by ropes and painting the gates of the headwork.

Suddenly, the rope jerked, throwing Sagar off balance and he fell into the canal. Gurvinder tried to save his colleague and jumped into the water, but he too was swept away by the current, according to police.

Subsequently, police were informed and Station House Officer Vishal Kumar reached the spot with his team and launched a search operation.

Police have informed the families of the two workers, they said, adding that the search is on.