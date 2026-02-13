Haryana: Two men arrested for defrauding money in name of membership in gigolo service

Gurugram, Feb 13 (PTI) Haryana Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly committing fraud by transferring money in the name of membership in a male escort service, officials said.

Police are questioning the accused, who were arrested from the Manesar area, they said.

According to the police, a resident filed a complaint on August 25 last year, after being duped of money under the guise of a membership fee in a gigolo service.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber police station here.

During the investigation, police arrested Deshraj, 35, a resident of Gurugram's Khoh village and Arjun Singh, 32, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, police said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Deshraj drives a taxi in Gurugram and Arjun works for a private company, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The phone number through which the victim contacted them was in the name of the accused Deshraj, who had sold the SIM card to someone for Rs 1,500, he added.

Out of the total defrauded amount, Rs 40,000 were transferred to Arjun's bank account.

Police also found that Arjun sold this bank account to another person for Rs 3,000, he said.

Police are questioning the accused, the spokesperson said. PTI COR SHS