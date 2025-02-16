Sonipat: Two Ashoka University students found dead in separate incidents

Sonipat: Two students of Ashoka University here were found dead in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

The two incidents occurred on Friday night, officials.

In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said over the phone.

Further investigations to ascertain the cause of his death are underway, he said.

Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate.

He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Police had taken the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem after the incidents.